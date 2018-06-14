NevaCoin Market Cap Reaches $137,033.00 (CRYPTO:NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $137,033.00 and approximately $301.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00088274 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,053,020 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

