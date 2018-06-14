Nevada Copper (NCU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a C$1.10 target price on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.68 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Thomas Albanese purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00. Insiders have acquired 475,500 shares of company stock worth $329,825 over the last quarter.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

