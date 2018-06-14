Lantheus (LNTH) versus Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Head to Head Contrast

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trinity Biotech and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lantheus has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.42%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lantheus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -41.38% 3.26% 1.28% Lantheus 38.32% -145.14% 11.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Lantheus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $99.14 million 1.05 -$40.27 million $0.26 19.08 Lantheus $331.38 million 1.65 $123.38 million $1.00 14.25

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech. Lantheus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantheus beats Trinity Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and cytotoxicity assay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. Further, it offers Uni-Gold S. pneumoniae, Uni-Gold Legionella, Uni-Gold C. difficile, and Uni-Gold Syphilis products. The company sells its products through its direct sales force in the United States; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners internationally. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow. The company also offers Neurolite, an injectable that is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures that assess blood flow distribution to the heart. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

