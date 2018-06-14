State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.09 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 858,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 798,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,843,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,824,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 25.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 369,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Vetr upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $259.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.89 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 89.43% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

