Critical Review: Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) & New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ: BNCL) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beneficial Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York Community Bancorp 3 6 2 0 1.91

Beneficial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.72, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Beneficial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp 11.07% 3.74% 0.66% New York Community Bancorp 26.12% 6.81% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.50 $23.93 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.80 billion 3.15 $466.20 million $0.81 14.25

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Beneficial Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Beneficial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

