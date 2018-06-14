New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Insider Sells $8,871,660.00 in Stock

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 378,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $8,871,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,480,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,976,748.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 375,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $8,958,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 320,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $7,497,600.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 215,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $4,949,300.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 515,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $11,855,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 117,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $2,702,700.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 975,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $22,522,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 360,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,305,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 249,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $6,040,740.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 820,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $19,122,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 265,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $6,089,700.00.

Shares of NYT opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. New York Times Co Class A has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.00 million. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 0.77%. New York Times Co Class A’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times Co Class A by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter worth $6,125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in New York Times Co Class A by 39.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in New York Times Co Class A by 10.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York Times Co Class A by 38.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYT shares. ValuEngine raised New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

