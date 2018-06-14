NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and the sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia, Southeast Asia, and West Africa. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa; and other projects.

