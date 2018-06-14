Newell Brands (NWL) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a report published on Monday.

“We remind investors that due to NWL’s high leverage after the Jarden transaction, the company has not been aggressive with share repurchases, with the only recent repurchases being $152MM in 4Q17. With total debt/EBITDA at 4.7x at the end of 1Q18, we expect NWL’s first priority is deleveraging, with a goal to reduce leverage to a range of 3­3.5x by late 2018/early 2019. That said, we believe today’s announcement sends a clear signal that NWL remains on track with its divestitures and is a reminder that share repurchases will become a bigger part of the narrative moving forward. We expect shares to respond favorably today.”,” Wells Fargo & Co’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE NWL opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,355,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 613,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 392,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

