Newfield Exploration (NFX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFX. Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Newfield Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Newfield Exploration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of Newfield Exploration opened at $30.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Newfield Exploration has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newfield Exploration will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger B. Plank purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,560.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

