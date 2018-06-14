Newport Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,395,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 619,126 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 30.8% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 5.73% of Boeing worth $10,949,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Barclays initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.03.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $363.85 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.82 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

