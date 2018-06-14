Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,426 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.85% of ANGI Homeservices worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 412,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,929,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $342,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,463,909 shares of company stock valued at $33,674,269 and sold 78,903 shares valued at $1,091,492. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 17,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.35.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

