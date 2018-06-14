Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Holdings Lessened by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Proofpoint worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,177,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,348,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 271,581 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $17,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $7,439,000.

PFPT traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.45. 35,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,742. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $568,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $125,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $2,245,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

