NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, June 7th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NGL Energy Partners traded down $0.20, hitting $12.25, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,970. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -229.41%.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $336,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,358.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,840,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 837.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 254,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,564,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,775,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

