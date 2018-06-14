Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nielsen from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nielsen from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 317,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

