State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Nielsen worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 4,380,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,419. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

