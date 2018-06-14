Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $15.70 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 60,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $3,330,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,835.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 255,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.02.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

