Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $95,189.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00008837 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.01487300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007672 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015974 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

