Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Takes $7.39 Million Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,960,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000. Glu Mobile accounts for 1.4% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 1.40% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $210,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 65.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 590,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 67.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 633.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile opened at $6.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $769.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

In other Glu Mobile news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 134,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $648,315.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,457,393 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,138. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

