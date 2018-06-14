Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.39 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $3,560,237. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

