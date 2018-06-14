Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 104,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.