Republic Services (RSG) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,464 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $91,949,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,097 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5,223.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 737,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services traded down $0.17, reaching $68.56, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 24,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

