Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,031 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,378,000 after purchasing an additional 215,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $121,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,049 shares of company stock worth $349,925. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of MGM Resorts International opened at $30.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

