Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.48 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $72.79. 64,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

