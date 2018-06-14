Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,703 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,945.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of Ventas traded up $1.15, hitting $54.59, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $3,559,027. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

