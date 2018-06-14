Baxter International Inc (BAX) Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Baxter International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,706. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of Baxter International traded up $0.43, hitting $75.01, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $75.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

