Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Nordic American Offshore has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Offshore has a dividend payout ratio of -13.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NAO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,815. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nordic American Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

About Nordic American Offshore

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of May 2, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

