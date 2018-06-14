Nordson (NDSN) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Neutral

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Nordson traded up $0.47, reaching $129.54, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 149,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,362. Nordson has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.98 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 972.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1,721.4% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

