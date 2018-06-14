Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Primerica worth $66,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $5,712,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Primerica by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Primerica traded down $0.10, reaching $100.30, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.83 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.