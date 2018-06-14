Northern Trust Corp Has $65.14 Million Stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,936,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Westpac Banking worth $65,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westpac Banking traded down $0.06, reaching $20.68, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Westpac Banking Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

