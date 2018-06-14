Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NRIM stock remained flat at $$38.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,090. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David J. Mccambridge bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

