Northrop Grumman (NOC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.0812994651154 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.88.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.26 on Thursday, reaching $322.56. 1,135,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,536. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $252.82 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $323,601.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

