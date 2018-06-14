AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Position Raised by Northstar Capital Management LLC

Northstar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 3.3% of Northstar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,934,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

AMN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. 8,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,319. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $1,745,537.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,061,715.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,717.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,521 shares of company stock worth $3,044,603. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

