Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $14.93 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 63,517 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,810 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,338,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 357,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819,359. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,129 shares of company stock worth $1,605,378. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

