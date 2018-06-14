Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) vs. Civeo (CVEO) Financial Analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line 13.91% 16.97% 6.16% Civeo -35.73% -24.52% -13.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and Civeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 3 12 0 2.69 Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $64.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Civeo has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Civeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.87 billion 2.46 $633.08 million N/A N/A Civeo $382.28 million 1.65 -$105.71 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Civeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. The Company’s brands offer various features, amenities, and activities, including various accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and various entertainment choices. All the brands offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call, as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. As of December 31, 2016, its Norwegian offered 14 ships that were purpose-built to deliver the Freestyle Cruising product, which offered freedom, flexibility and choice to its guests.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

