Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

