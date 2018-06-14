Nuance Communications (NUAN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NUAN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NUAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,923,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.43 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,349 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 5,219,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,343,000 after buying an additional 85,412 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,609,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,597,000 after buying an additional 243,866 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $50,579,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $42,208,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

