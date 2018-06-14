NuCana (NCNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NCNA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,937. The stock has a market cap of $885.30 million and a P/E ratio of -26.89. NuCana has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,293,000. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. raised its position in NuCana by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. now owns 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NuCana by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 910,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 16.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 641,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NuCana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

