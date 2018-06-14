NuCana (NCNA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media coverage about NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NuCana earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8103706672111 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NCNA opened at $27.72 on Thursday. NuCana has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $885.30 million and a PE ratio of -26.15.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

