Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nucor were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,001 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,563 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NUE stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,563.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $520,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,386.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

