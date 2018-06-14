NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57,464 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $149,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 152.1% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 343.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $266.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,926 shares of company stock valued at $50,594,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

