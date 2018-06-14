NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $101,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,926 shares of company stock worth $50,594,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $266.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

