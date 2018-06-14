Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $6,830,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.91. 10,713,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,807,917. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,926 shares of company stock valued at $50,594,931. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.