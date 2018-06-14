O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,358 Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of American River Bankshares worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.28. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 15.32%. equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, FIG Partners raised American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American River Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 2,900 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $35,212.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,446.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $143,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

