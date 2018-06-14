O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,202 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 598,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group traded up $0.07, hitting $43.48, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HCI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.79.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

