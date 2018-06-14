Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by Morgan Stanley

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.60 ($4.19) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.11 ($4.77).

Telefonica Deutschland traded up €0.05 ($0.06), hitting €3.67 ($4.27), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,132,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a one year high of €4.87 ($5.66).

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

