Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 123,868 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $619,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 14,923 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $74,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,095. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 7,913,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,142,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,068,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,681,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 99,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending remained flat at $$4.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,197. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.34%. research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

