OctoCoin Price Down 53.9% This Week (888)

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One OctoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, OctoCoin has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoCoin has a total market cap of $116,218.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OctoCoin

888 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,804,814 coins. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoCoin is octocoinfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling OctoCoin

OctoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

