Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oil-Dri Co. of America earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.0046344670825 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock remained flat at $$41.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $316.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase 300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.08 per share, with a total value of $42,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

