OKCash (OK) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. OKCash has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $65,235.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00043419 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00399750 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000863 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004113 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00072569 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001695 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,055,319 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

