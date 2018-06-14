Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 834,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 127,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies traded down $0.25, reaching $81.93, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 38.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

